‘Candles & Carols’ to feature holiday singing, luminary display

MOUNT VERNON — The community is invited to come together at Ariel-Foundation Park on Friday, Dec. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. for “Candles & Carols,” a free holiday event that the Foundation Park Conservancy hopes to make an annual tradition.

Guests should plant to park at the Urton Clock House lot off of Pittsburgh Avenue with overflow parking at the Schnormeier Event Center. A candle-lit luminary display will be featured along the sidewalks and in the Tree of Life Labyrinth.

Restrooms will be available at the Urton Clock House.

The Heritage Singers and Apple Valley Singers will present seasonal music and lead guests in caroling inside the Community Foundation Pavilion. Free cookies and hot chocolate will also be available while supplies last.

Event sponsors include Kim and Pam Rose, Baker’s IGA, Knox County Kayakers, Psi Iota Xi, Stonehaven Tree Farm, Tim Hortons and Williams Flower Shop.