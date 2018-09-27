Red Cross honors volunteers, celebrates successes

FINDLAY — The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter honored hundreds of volunteers delivering programs and services Sept. 26 at the Chapter’s Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Dinner.

The evening began with Mike Epps, Chairman of the Chapter’s Board of Directors, sharing the successes in service delivery the Chapter had in fiscal year 2018 which ended on June 30, including;

• Responding to 157 local disasters, helping 695 individuals.

• Installing 1,059 free smoke alarms, making 488 homes safer.

• Training 1,577 youth in grades 3-5 in disaster preparedness with the Pillowcase Project.

• Teaching 2,918 people life-saving skills with CPR, AED and First Aid training.

• Helping 434 service members and military families with critical services and support.

• Collecting 18,435 units of blood, assisting more than 55,000 patients.

The evening continued with the recognition of the Chapter’s volunteers and they vital work they perform every day. Several volunteers were honored for outstanding performance and dedication. Awards presented include;

• Excellence in Youth Services – presented to Matthew Lichtinger of Findlay.

• Operations Support Award – presented to Joyce Warring of Marion.

• Excellence in Biomedical Services – presented to Rajini Maturu of Marion.

• Excellence in Disaster Services – presented to Karl Gingrich of Findlay.

• International Humanitarian Service Award – presented to Sandy Neely of Ada.

• Red Cross HERO Award – presented to Reineke Family Dealerships.

• Humanitarian Services Volunteer of the Year Award – presented to the North Central Ohio Chapter Pillowcase Project Team

• Cindy Hatch of Marion.

• Jeanine Girard of Mount Gilead.

• Rita Barton of Mount Gilead.

• Nancy Foos of Mount Gilead.

• Bernice Smith of Marysville.

• Becky Welch of Marion.

• Joanne Gilmore of Upper Sandusky.

• Paul Grygier of Upper Sandusky.

• Clara Barton Volunteer of the Year Award – presented to Amy Huber of Forest.

Years of Service pins were also presented to a number of volunteers, including a 50 Year pin to Sandy Neely of Ada.

“We are blessed to have these dedicated, compassionate volunteers standing ready to serve every day” says Executive Director, Todd James. “They give their time and talents without question or hesitation to serve those in need in their communities and across the country, helping the Red Cross carry out our vital mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.”

James says there is always a need for volunteers and encourages anyone interested to visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or call 419-422-9322 or 800-RED CROSS.