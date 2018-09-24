Mount Gilead grade improves to ‘C’

MOUNT GILEAD — The Elementary and Middle School Principals shared comments on the State Report Card for their school at the Mount Gilead School Board meeting Tuesday.

Both Park Avenue Elementary and the Middle School showed improvement over past years. The Middle School achieved the Momentum Award for the third consecutive year.

The district’s overall grade improved to a “C.”

Superintendent Jeff Thompson shared that there is still room for improvement, but “we are proud of the strides we made in the district.”

To see details on the Overview for the district and each school you can find information at the state website: http://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/districtoverview/045534.

• Mike Williamson presented information regarding a new “All Ohio Athletics” recognition display that would be located in the hallway to the left of the main entrance of the High School. The display will include the names of all Mount Gilead athletes that receive All Ohio recognition. There are two different types of displays being considered. The estimated cost of the display is $11,000.

• The Boosters will meet this Thursday to finalize their decision of the display that will be purchased and the location in the High School. The Board of Education has been asked to consider assisting with the purchase. This has been tabled for further discussion.

• The Board approved appropriations for the current fiscal year. Board members also approved and accepted a $4,000 donation from The Salisbury Family that will be used to purchase I pads at Park Avenue Elementary.

• The Board approved an overnight stay submitted by the FFA for the National Convention in Indianapolis, In Oct.24-27.

The next meeting of the Mount Gilead School Board will be Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Cherry Street School Administration Building.