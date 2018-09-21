Village sets fire hydrant flushing

Months of April and October

1st Thursday North of High Street and West of Main Street to railroad tracks.

2nd Thursday South of High Street and West of Main Street to railroad tracks.

3rd Thursday Section A: West of railroad tracks to Edison corporation limit.

Section B: North of Union Street and East of Main Street.

4th Thursday South of Union Street and East of Main Street.

Notice from the village:

Residents/customers who notice crews working at fire hydrants and see water running into the street may think that we are ignoring our own philosophy on conserving water. The process of periodically “flushing” fire hydrants is an important preventive maintenance activity. Although it may appear to waste water, this process is part of a routine maintenance program necessary to maintain the integrity of the water system and to continue to deliver the highest quality water possible to our customers.

Flushing the water system on a routine basis removes sediment from lines and keeps the entire distribution system refreshed.

As a result of flushing procedure, residents in the immediate vicinity of the work may experience temporary discoloration of their water. This discoloration consists primarily of harmless silt and precipitation and does not affect the safety of the water Two common discolorations are yellowish orange water indicating Iron, and the second appearing milky looking which is air in the water.

If you experience discoloration in your water after crews have been flushing in your neighborhood, to clear the pipes in your home first remove your aerators from your faucets in your home, and then by running all cold water thru your faucets for 15 minutes.

This same philosophy of water line prevention maintenance is one that you should use in your home. Your home’s water heater should be drained and flushed at least once a year to keep it working efficiently and protect the quality of water inside your home. Also, if you go out of town and there is no water use in your home for a week or more, when you return it’s always a good idea to run all your faucets for a minute or so before using the water this ensures that you don’t use any stagnant water that may have developed in your home’s pipe while you were away.

Residents/customers are notified prior to flushing by our annual Village Newsletter, local newspaper postings, Consumer Confidence Reports and possibly water billing notes so they may be aware that the Village’s Water Department crews are working in their neighborhood.

Contact the village at 419-946-4861 with questions.