Highland FFA ready for a new year

SPARTA — With the new school year also comes new members of Highland FFA. This year we are excited to have 58 freshmen enrolled in Ag. As we annually prepare for the year, we dedicate a night specifically for these new members.

This year the new members will be working towards their Greenhand Degree, which is awarded during banquet at the end of the year to all first-year Ag members who have successfully completed a year in Ag with a satisfactory SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience.)

Since they’re working towards their Greenhand degree, appropriately, they’re considered to be Greenhands. Each year Highland FFA hosts a meeting for all Greenhands and their parents where we introduce them to FFA.

This year, Greenhand Night was held on September 12th at the highschool. We started the night off with opening ceremony and an introduction of the officers. After speaking with both the members and their parents, the officers lead the Greenhands to another room where we had activities prepared for them, while the parents stayed and heard from the Advisors.

Some of the things officers talked to the Greenhands about included SAEs, CDEs (Career Development Events), and FFA in general. We hope that the information we provided them with will not only get them excited about the opportunities that this year will bring, but also help them to have a successful first year in FFA.

Greenhands at Highland FFA Greenhand Night. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_highland-FFA.jpg Greenhands at Highland FFA Greenhand Night. Courtesy Photo