Land rezoned for soccer complex in Cardington

CARDINGTON — Several pieces of legislation were approved when village council met in regular session Sept. 17.

Following an open hearing in which a requested application to rezone specific parcels on Reichelderfer Street and a parcel on West Williams Street from existing agriculture district to special district was presented, council members voted their approval.

The proposal was presented by Scott Lester, treasurer of the Recreation Board. The land will be the site of a soccer complex.

In other business:

• Council also gave a fourth reading to an ordinance repealing specific chapters and sections of the codified ordinances of the village regarding portable and non-portable swimming pools. Repealed are ordinances that were approved in 1997, 2008 and March, 2012. This was approved by a vote of 4-2.

• Following discussion, council members gave a first reading to an ordinance writing off as “uncollectable” certain utility bills totaling $8,793.12. It was explained that much effort has been made to collect the utility amounts from owners/residents of 23 properties.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the invoices for the period. Council approved payment of bills totaling $30,599.23. She noted the first reimbursement had come from the Cardington-Lincoln School for the School Resource Officer.

• Council will meet next on Oct. 1.