Perry Cook Memorial Library has fall programs

JOHNSVILLE — Summer is winding down and fall weather will soon be upon us. Perry Cook Memorial Library has a wealth of free programs, activities and specials events to keep you engaged this autumn.

Our three preschool programs are underway for children ages 2-5. We offer Tinker Tots for children ages 2-3 years, Kid-Time Library Club for 3-5 year olds, and A2Z for 4-year-olds who will be entering kindergarten in the Fall of 2019.

Autumn activities for kids and families include Lego Club on the first Wednesday of the month and Family Movie on the first Friday of each month. The October movie will be Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and November’s selection will be Solo: A Star Wars Story. International Pen Pals is a drop-in letter exchange project open to all ages.

There will also be a turkey pillow sewing class open to adults and children, ages 5 and older, on Oct. 27.

Adult programming includes White Elephant Bingo on the second Thursday of the month and Art Lab on the third Thursday, which is also open to teens. Sewing with Kyle is scheduled for Wednesdays and has two quilting classes on the calendar, Strips and Circles and Many Geese. Our Paint Alongs continue to be popular, so we have Autumn Sunflower scheduled for September and Owl on a Christmas Tree coming up on Nov. 10.

The library will host Carri Jagger, from the OSU Morrow County Extension Office, for a paper white bulb forcing class on Nov. 1, and Sandra Grau, Horticulture Instructor from Pioneer Career and Technology, will teach a Christmas Wreath Workshop on Dec. 6.

Technology course offerings this fall include an E-book Workshop on Sept. 22 and 26, a G-mail Workshop in October, and a One Hour of Code event on Saturday, Dec. 8. We offer homeschool students a six-week coding class called Ready, Set, Code. This program kicks off Oct. 4.

Two special holiday events on the schedule this fall include Halloween at the Library and the annual Christmas Open House. In conjunction with the Johnsville area community’s Trick-or-Treat night, the library will host Trunk-or-Treat, a costume contest, crafts, games, and, of course, treats on Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Christmas Open House will be held on Dec. 1 and include crafts, snacks, holiday décor, and a visit from Santa.

For program requirements or to register for programs call 419-362-7181. Event information is also available online at www.perrycooklibrary.org, and on Facebook.