COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Sept. 13

Kingston Residence of Marion invites the public to a “Watch Party “ for a live stream viewing of “A Conversation with Seniors” 1-3 p.m. with the Ohio Governor campaigns. The stream will feature the Lieutenant Governor candidates, John Husted on the Republican DeWine ticket and Betty Sutton on the Democratic Cordray ticket. Appetizers will be served. Kingston is located at 464 James Way, Marion. Call Bob Goyer at 740-389-2311 or at bgoyer@kingstonhealthcare.com for information.

Sept. 15-16

Morrow Little Theatre presents “Miscast Cabaret.” Individuals will be performing songs that they will never be cast to sing. Family night of music and fun. This show is a fundraiser for Morrow Little Theatre. Tickets will be available at the door for a $10 suggested donation. Held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Mount Gilead. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sept. 18

Morrow County Seniors, Mount Gilead State Park, lunch 11:30 a.m.; karaoke to follow.

Sparta Good Time Seniors, Highland Plaza, 12:30 p.m.; your own cost. Call 419-768-2050.

Sept. 21

Southern and country Gospel singing, 5-7 p.m., with Chris Baldwin and Gary Ruhl, Edison Depot American Restaurant. Call Darcy at 740-427-5382.

Sept. 22-23

Two events at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center. National Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Displays, activities, Division of Wildlife personnel, take home information sponsored by the Morrow County Conservation Club. Treasure Trek on Sunday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Get a bag and fill it up with goodies as you hike Headwaters Trails. Bring the family including the dog on a leash.

Handlebar Ranch, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6695 CR 76, Mount Gilead; 3D archery shoot; benefit for Buckhaven Learning Center; $13 per shooter. Families invited; bow raffle, 10 gun raffle for 12 combat-wounded veterans to be held in October. For information call Willie Costello, 614-778-7198, or Mike Gustafson, 419-560-3841.

Sept. 28

A night of Classic Rock featuring Ambrosia and Orleans at the Marion Palace Theatre, 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101. Reserved seating tickets for the concert are available at $22, $28, $32 and $36.

Main Street Mount Vernon is hosting a downtown Pub Crawl. Tickets are $20 per person and include a complimentary Pub Crawl Koozie, exclusive drink specials from all participating businesses, live music, and entry into giveaways at each location. Tickets are available at the Main Street Mount Vernon office, 201 S. Main St., or online at www.mainstreetmountvernon.com until Sept. 27.

Sept. 29

Williamsport Grange #1815 Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast; 8-10:30 a.m., Seniors on Center, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead. Freewill donation to benefit Morrow Little Theatre. Celebrity chefs include MLT board members, business and community leaders and elected officials. For information call 419-560-8100 or email: wgrange1815@gmail.com.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

