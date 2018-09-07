Community Center raffle winner

Brad Swihart accepted the tickets for the OSU/Tulane game Sept. 22 in Columbus. Seventy-five tickets were sold in the raffle that will benefit programs for the Morrow County Community Center. “I’m really excited to go to this game,” said Swihart. “I’m taking my daughter who is a freshman in high school. She will really enjoy it.” The tickets were donated to the Morrow County Community Center for the raffle by Gail and Ned Cunningham. From left, Alberta Stojkovic, Interim Director for the Morrow County Community Center presents tickets for the OSU/Tulane football game to Brad Swihart, with Allen Stojkovic who sold him the raffle ticket.

