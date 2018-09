MOUNT GILEAD — State Route 95 between SR 746 and Township Rd. 66 is closed from Sept. 4 through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 for a culvert replacement.

Detour, according to Ohio Department of Transportation, is to take SR 95 to SR 746 Southbound to SR 529 Eastbound to U.S. 42 Northbound to SR 95 or reverse.

Both lanes will be open at 5 p.m. Oct. 19.