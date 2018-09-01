MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR WINNERS

MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR PREMIUM PLACING

DEPARTMENT B SHEEP

CLASS 2 COLUMBIA

Lot 2: Columbia Ram Lamb: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family; 2nd: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 3: Columbia Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 6: Columbia Ewe Lamb: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family; 2nd: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 7: Columbia Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 9: Columbia Pair of 4 lambs: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 777: Columbia Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

Lot 888: Columbia Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Eugene Dumbaugh and family

CLASS 3 CORRIEDALE

Lot 2: Corriedale Ram Lamb: 1st: Scott Romine; 2nd: Scott Romine

Lot 3: Corriedale Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 4: Corriedale Ewe: 1 yr under two years: 1st: Scott Romine; 2nd: Scott Romine

Lot 5: Corriedale Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 6: Corriedale Ewe Lamb: 1st: Scott Romine; 2nd: Scott Romine

Lot 7: Corriedale Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 8: Corriedale Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 9: Corriedale Pen of 4 Lambs: 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 777: Corriedale Champion Ewe: Breed Champion 1st: Scott Romine

Lot 888: Corriedale Champion Ram: Breed Champion 1st: Scott Romine

CLASS 4 SHROPSHIRE

Lot 2: Shropshire Ram Lamb: 1st: Glenn & Joan High; 2nd: Glenn and Joan High; 3rd: Victoria Kovacs

Lot 3: Shropshire Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Glenn and Joan High

Lot 4: Shropshire Ewe 1 year and under two years: 1st: Lora Hamilton; 2nd: Glenn and Joan High; 3rd: Glenn and Joan High

Lot 5: Shropshire Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Glenn and Joan High

Lot 6: Shropshire Ewe Lamb: 1st: Glenn and Joan High; 2nd: Lora Hamilton;

3rd: Victoria Kovacs; 4th: Victoria Kovacs; 5th: Lora Hamilton; 6th: Glenna and Joan High

Lot 7: Shropshire Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Lora Hamilton; 2nd: Victoria Kovacs; 3rd: Glenn and Joan High

Lot 8: Shropshire Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Glenn and Joan High

Lot 9: Shropshire Pen of 4 lambs: 1st: Glenn and Joan High

Lot 777: Shrohshire Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Glenn and Joan High

Lot 888: Shropshire Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Glenn and Joan High

CLASS 5 SOUTHDOWN

Lot 1: Southdown Ram, 1 yr and under two years: 1st: Dale Huvler; 2nd Dale Davis

Lot 2: Southdown Ram Lamb: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Davis; 3rd: Dale Huvler; 4th: Dale Huvler

Lot 3: Southdown Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Dale Huvler; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 4: Southdown Ewe, 1 year and under two years: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale

Davis; 3rd: Dale Huvler; 4th: Dale Huvler; 5th: Wyatt Watts

Lot 5: Southdown Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 6: Southdown Ewe Lamb: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Davis; 3rd: Leslie Brubaker; 4th: Wyatt Watts; 5th: Josh Cass; 6th: Dale Huvler; 7th: Dale Huvler

Lot 7: Southdown Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 8: Southdown Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 9: Southdown Pen of 4 lambs: 1st: Dale Davis; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 777: Southdown Champion Ewe: Breed Champion:1st: Dale Davis

Lot 888: Southdown Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Dale Davis

CLASS 6 CHEVOIT

Lot 2: Chevoit Ram Lamb: 1st: Kyle Shull; 2nd: Kyle Shull

Lot 3: Chevoit Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Kyle Shull

Lot 4: Chevoit Ewe, 1 year and under two years: 1st: Kyle Shull; 2nd: Kyle Shull

Lot 5: Chevoit Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Kylel Shull

Lot 6: Chevoit Ewe Lamb: 1st: Kyle Shull; 2nd: Kyle Shull

Lot 7: Chevoit Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Kyle Shull

Lot 8: Chevoit Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Kyle Shull

Lot 9: Chevoit Pen of 4 Lambs: 1st: Kyle Shull

Lot 777: Chevoit Champion Ewe Breed Champion: 1st: Kyle Shull

Lot 888: Chevoit Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Kyle Shull

CLASS 7 SUFFOLK

Lot 2: Suffolk Ram Lamb: 1st: Hailey Jennings

Lot 4: Suffolk Ewe, 1 year and under two years: 1st: Hailey Jennings; 2nd: Hailey Jannings

Lot 5: Suffolk Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Hailey Jennings

Lot 777: Suffolk Champion Ewe Breed Champion: 1st: Hailey Jennings

Lot 888: Suffolk Champion Ram: Breed Champion 1st: Hailey Jennings

CLASS 8 HAMPSHSIRE

Lot 1: Hampshire Ram, 1 year and under two years: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 2: Hampshire Ram Lamb: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 4: Hampshire Ewe 1 year and under two years: 1st: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 5: Hampshire Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 6: Hampshire Ewe Lamb: 1st: Cold Creek Club Lambs; 2nd: Cold Creek Club Lambs; 3rd: Matt Wiseman; 4th: Matt Wiseman; 5th: Kortney Huvler; 6th: Kortney Huvler

Lot 7: Hampshire Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Cold Creek Club Lambs; 2nd: Matt Wiseman; 3rd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 8: Hampshire Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 777: Hampshire Champion Ewe: Breed Champion : 1st: Cold Creek Club Lambs

Lot 888: Hampshire Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Kortney Huvler

CLASS 9 MONTADALE

Lot 2: Montadale Ram Lamb: 1st: Randall Shull Family; 2nd: Randall Shull family

Lot 3: Montadale Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Randall Shull Family

Lot 6: Montadale Ewe Lamb: 1st: Randall Shull Family; 2nd: Randall Shull Family

Lot 7: Montadale Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Randall Shull Family

Lot 9: Montadale Pen of 4 lambs: 1st: Randall Shull Family

Lot 777: Montadale Champion Ewe: Breed Champion; 1st: Randall Shull Family

Lot 888: Montadale Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Randall Shull family

CLASS 10 DORSET POLLED

Lot 1: Dorset Polled Ram 1 year and under two years: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 2: Dorset Polled Ram Lamb: 1st: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 3: Dorset Polled Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 4: Dorset Polled Ewe 1 year and under two years: 1st: Kortney Huvler

2nd: Kortney Huvler

Lot 5: Dorset Polled Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 6: Dorset Polled Ewe Lamb: 1st: Kortney Huvler; 2nd: Kortney Huvler; 3rd: Josh Cass

Lot 7: Dorset Polled Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 8: Dorset Polled Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 9: Dorset Polled Pen of 4 lambs: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 777: Dorset Polled Champion Ewe: Breed Chanpion: 1st: Kortney Huvler

Lot 888: Dorset Polled Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Kortney Huvler

CLASS 11 DORSET HORNED

Lot 2: Dorset Horned Ram Lamb: 1st: Galleher Farms

Lot 4: Dorsest Horned Ewe 1 year and under two years: 1st: Galleher Farms; 2nd Galleher Farms

Lot 5: Dorset Horned Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Galleher Farms

Lot 6: Dorset Horned Ewe Lamb: 1st: Galleher Farms; 2nd: Galleher Farms

Lot 7: Dorset Horned Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Galleher Farms

Lot 8: Dorset Horned Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Galleher Farms

Lot 9: Dorset Horned Pen of 4 Lambs: 1st: Galleher Farms

Lot 777: Dorset Horned Champion Ewe: Breed Champion: 1st: Galleher Farms

Lot 888: Dorset Horned Champion Ram: Breed Champion: 1st: Galleher Farms

CLASS 15 ALL OTHER BREEDS

Lot 1: Other Ram 1 year and under 2: 1st: Grant Jennings

Lot 2: Other Ram Lamb: 1st: Hailey Jennings

Lot 4: Other Ewe, 1 year and under 2: 1st: Grant Jennings; 2nd: Grand Jennings

Lot 5: Other Pair of Yearling Ewes: 1st: Grant Jennings

Lot 6: Other Ewe Lamb: 1st: Leandra Gray Griffin; 2nd: Coleman Club Lambs

3rd: Grant Jennings; 4th: Grant Jennings

Lot 7: Other Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Grant Jennings;

Lot 8: Other Breeder’s Flock: 1st: Grant Jennings;

Lot 777: Other Champion Ewe: 1st: Leandra Gray Griffin

Lot 888: Other Champion Ram: 1st: Hailey Jennings

CLASS 16 CROSSBRED AND WETHER SIRES

Lot 2: Wether S & D Ram Lamb: 1st: Matt Wiseman

Lot 4: Wether S & D Ewe 1 year and under 2: 1st: Dale Huvler; 2nd: Coleman Farm; 3rd: Coleman Farm; 4th: Dale Huvler

Lot 5: Wether S & D Pair Yearling Ewes: 1st: Coleman Farms; 2nd: Dale Huvler

Lot 6: Wether S & D Ewe Lamb: 1st: Cold Creek Club Lambs; 2nd: Cold Creek Club Lambs; 3rd: Coleman Farm; 4th: Coleman Farm; 5th: Matt Wiseman; 6th: Matt Wiseman; 7th: Clayton Burton; 8th: Clayton Burton

Lot 7: Wether S & D Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st: Cold Creek Club Lambs; 2nd; Coleman Farms; 3rd: Matt Wiseman

Lot 777: Wewther S & D Champion Ewe: 1st: Cold Creek Club Lambs

Lot 888: Wether S & D Championn Ram: 1st: Matt Wiseman

CLASS 17 SINGLE PAIR BREED

OR COMM MARKET LAMB

Lot 10: Pure Bred/Comm Market Lamb: 1st: Looker Show Pigs; 2nd: Phillip Johnson; 3rd: Cold Creek Club Lambs; 4th: Phillip Johnson; 5th: Leslie Brubaker; 6th: Looker Show Pigs; 7th: Kortney Huvler; 8th: Leandra Gray Griffin

Lot 777: Supreme Champ Ewe: 1st: Galleher Farms

Lot 888: Supreme Champion Ram: 1st: Hailey Jennings

— Compiled by Evelyn Long