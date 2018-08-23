Walnut Place gets improvements

MOUNT GILEAD — Visitors to Walnut Place county administration building at 80 N. Walnut St., will need to find other parking for a couple months while construction is proceeding.

Paul Hinkle/Hinkle Builders of Marengo are in the final phase of completing improvements this month and into the fall. Hinkle had the only bid for the work and was awarded the contract for the parking lot rehabilitation and replacement of the front exterior steps at a cost of $95,352.81.

Commissioner Warren Davis said plans for this final part of improvements for the county administration building were made in 2016. He said the front steps were falling apart and the parking lot is in very poor condition.

Quite a bit of excavation is needed to make the lot level and work around utilities and water lines. Funding for the project is from the Capital Building Improvement Fund.

The Commissioners and Morrow County Development office are in the upper floor of the building. The lower floor houses: Auto Title Office, Zoning and House Numbering, Recycling and Victim Witness office.

The Walnut Place ramp at the rear entrance to the building was replaced, along with interior improvements in August 2017. The total amount of the bid for that work was $83,620. The bid was awarded to Paul Hinkle/Hinkle Builders.

Morrow County Development Office/Grant Specialist Ike Hickman said $66,875 was paid for the ramp and interior work through grant funding from the office of Community Development Services Agency.

The commissioners contributed $16,745 from the Capital Building Improvement Fund.

Hickman said the grant-funded project was through the State of Ohio with no problems or findings.

Hinkle Builders of Marengo are contracted to make improvements to the parking lot and front entrance and steps at Walnut Place. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_WALNUT-PLACE.jpg Hinkle Builders of Marengo are contracted to make improvements to the parking lot and front entrance and steps at Walnut Place. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel