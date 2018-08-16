Water fitness classes offered

The Cardington Public swimming pool has been the site of Water Fitness classes held during the summer season.

Classes were held in conjunction with certified Water Fitness Coach Angela (Boyd) Dendinger and Lori Vance, pool manager and a member of the Cardington Recreation Board.

The classes, which were held three days a week, began in June, with morning sessions. Evening classes were added the first two weeks of August. Vance wanted the classes to be open to anyone in the Morrow County communities and neighboring counties as a community service event.

The season’s water fitness season is winding down with a two day water-fit-a-thon from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, for the evening swimmers and from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 24, day two for the morning swimmers.

This final event is open to the adult public with a love offering of any kind. Donations may be collected and/or sell 50/50 drawing raffle tickets to raise funds for a set of new stairs with handrails for the Cardington Pool.

The collected funds will be turned in with the 50-50 drawing to be held at the end of the water fit-a-thon on Friday. Contact any of the water fitness class members for raffle tickets to purchase or sell.

A donation of any kind and/or sales for the 50/50 drawing is the pass to participate in the two-day end of the summer season water fit-a-thon.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 6, the classes will be held at the Cardinal Center Campground, Marengo, indoor pool (State Route 61 and I-71 exit).

Classes will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon with a light/moderate workout and an advance workout from noon to 1 pm.

Evening classes will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays with a light/moderate workout and Thursdays with water/zumba.

The certified water fitness coach is Dendinger and certified water zumba coach is Lisa King of Mount Gilead.

Class members will be asked to purchase a $35 monthly swim pass from the Cardinal Center to participate. This pass will give unlimited swim time through out the month. Classes are held five days a week.

Adults wishing to participate in September classes must complete a membership form and make payment of $35 to Dendinger by Friday, Aug. 24 or purchase your ticket from the Cardinal Center’s office where the membership ticket pass will be printed for that month.

Passes will be available the first night of water fitness at the center.

For information, contact Dendinger or join the Facebook group at luvnlife2-Water Fitness.

The morning fitness class at the Cardington Swimming Pool. Back row: from left: Linda Wilt Ullom, Peggy Doyle Otterbacher, Taylor King, Monique Hoopes, Marie Felt Christiano, Linda Gordon, Jill Lee, Lisa Brake, Mary Craig, Shirley Biederman, Christy Tolle, Kimberly Facemyer Bellamy, Lisa King, Water Zumba Coach and Water Fitness Coach Angela Boyd Dendinger. Front row: Erick Felt, Vena Underwood Counts, Teresa Rose Denman, Carrie Ratliff, Angela Strausbaugh, Katie Porteus, Louine Moodispaugh, Kathie Osborne Townsend, and Josh Baker. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Water-Fitness-class.jpg The morning fitness class at the Cardington Swimming Pool. Back row: from left: Linda Wilt Ullom, Peggy Doyle Otterbacher, Taylor King, Monique Hoopes, Marie Felt Christiano, Linda Gordon, Jill Lee, Lisa Brake, Mary Craig, Shirley Biederman, Christy Tolle, Kimberly Facemyer Bellamy, Lisa King, Water Zumba Coach and Water Fitness Coach Angela Boyd Dendinger. Front row: Erick Felt, Vena Underwood Counts, Teresa Rose Denman, Carrie Ratliff, Angela Strausbaugh, Katie Porteus, Louine Moodispaugh, Kathie Osborne Townsend, and Josh Baker. Courtesy Photo | Angela Dendinger