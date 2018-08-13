Mount Gilead Police calls

Aug. 2-10

Toy gun found

A resident found a gun in the stream behind his property. It was an AirSoft toy gun and it was placed with the K-9 training aids.

Warrant served

A man was arrested on warrants out of Delaware and Morrow counties. He also was charged with falsification.

No burglary

Officer assisted sheriff’s deputy on Road 108 with a reported burglary. It was determined to be unfounded.

Assistance

Officer assisted Medic 1 with a female possible stroke victim on South Rich Street. Also assisted in setting a landing zone for Med Flight.

911 calls

A resident on South Rich Street used 911 six times for non-emergent questions. He was advised that 911 is only to be used in an emergency.

Driver cited

A man was cited on Grant Street for driving under suspension, no front plate and possession of marijuana.

Store theft

Drug Mart reported a male subject removed items from a package and left the store. He was arrested and charged accordingly.

Assist EMS

Officer assisted EMS with a woman who had fallen and was injured on East North Street. She was treated on scene then taken to the hospital.

Accident

An accident at West High and Delaware streets involved minor damage and no injuries.