Balderson claims tight win in 12th Congressional District race

Republican Troy Balderson won Morrow County easily Tuesday night, but it was much closer in other counties.

But he did prevail in his battle with Democrat Danny O’Connor for the 12th Congressional District seat.

Balderson captured 5,145 votes to O’Connor’s 2,144; Green Party candidate Joe Manchik had 66 votes locally. A small group of onlookers watched final results come in around 9:10 p.m. at the Morrow County Board of Elections office.

With 99 percent of the votes counted across the district, Balderson has moved to a 1,700-vote lead, prompting national Republicans to claim victory for the Zanesville resident.

The final totals could rest on ballots that won’t be tabulated for another 10 days: those from provisional voters and absentees mailed in from overseas and the military. Once that final total is calculated, Ohio law requires a mandatory recount if the margin is within 0.5 points.

HIGHER TURNOUT

Precinct workers from three Morrow County voting locations agreed that the number of voters on Tuesday was more than they anticipated.

Precinct worker Emma Sautter “was surprised at the good turnout for just one thing on the ballot” at North Bloomfield Township East and West precinct. She said there was a constant stream of voters all day for a total of 320 voters in the township.

Gilead Township precinct workers at the Firehouse location said there was a constant and good turnout all day long.

Mount Gilead Village West precinct at Whetstone Industries also saw a steady stream of voters.

Both Sharon Kincade and Nancy Grossman commented that they were impressed with the continual flow of voters all day.

The Morrow County Board of Election report was that 29.3 percent of the total number of registered voters in the county came out Tuesday.

The race for the unexpired term of U.S. representative for 12th district drew national attention this week. President Donald Trump came to Delaware County to give candidate Balderson a boost and national reporters interviewed candidate Danny O’Connor several times in the past week.

The 12th district seat was held by Pat Tiberi. This fall will be a rematch of this special election as both candidates will vie for the full term in the November election.

MORROW COUNTY RESULTS

Troy Balderson 5,145, 69.95 percent.

Danny O’Conner 2,144, 29.15 percent.

Joe Manchick 66, 90 percent.

