Vendors cater to country tastes

MOUNT GILEAD — It’s about heritage and a rural lifestyle.

Those were showcased during the 29th annual Farm Days with plenty of food, contests and country crafts.

“We have lots of toys and odds and ends,” vendor Rosemary Henault sad Friday afternoon.

She and her husband John made the trip from Marysville for the third year to sell their wares.

When asked what’s popular, she replied, “You never know; things change.”

Paula Derflinger sells hair products, but the Croton area businesswoman knows her market.

“I’m targeting this show with 4-H clips that have horses on them. I just love 4-H, fairs and old-time farm stuff,” she said.

“I like living in the country and the slow down pace.”

Lisa Wilcox and her two children were busy preparing their booth, Casa de Glitter.

“We always get a good turnout; a good group of people. We support each other. This is our sixth year coming from the Iberia area,” Wilcox said.

Owen, 7, and Sidney, 12, helped their mom display the “re-purposed and shabby chic” items.

“They helped paint a bench until almost 11 last night,” Wilcox said.

A new display belonged to Denny Schimmoeler or “Mr. Reo.”

The Delphos resident had Reo push lawn mowers, dating back to 1947.

“This is just something I got into and am a collector. These are similar to the ones I mowed grass with when I was a boy,” Schimmoeler said.

Grandstand events included an antique tractor rodeo, tractor pulls and the antique tractor parade.

Children took part in several contests, along with pedal pull, free pumpkin-vine railroad train rides and face painting.

It goes through the weekend, with gates opening at 7 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Paula Derflinger caters to a country clientele with hair clips and accessories. A new display of old lawn mowers belonged to Denny Schimmoeler or "Mr. Reo." Visitors to Farm Days can buy a variety of products. Lisa Wilcox and her two children were busy preparing their booth, Casa de Glitter.

