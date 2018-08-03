Franz chosen for AgriPOWER Institute

Doug Franz of Mount Gilead is one of 17 farmers and agribusiness professionals selected to participate in the 2018-2019 AgriPOWER Institute.

This is the Ohio Farm Bureau’s elite training program designed to help participants become community leaders and advocates for agriculture.

The yearlong program consists of multiple two-to-three-day training sessions that focus on public policy issues facing agriculture and the food industry.

Franz is operations manager for OHM Advisors, an architectural and engineering firm in Akron and Columbus and has served in the military for more than 28 years.

He owns a cow-calf operation and is a member of the Morrow County Farm Bureau.

Throughout the year, Class X participants will learn about public policy matters important to their communities as well as the state of Ohio, nation and world. Participants will develop important skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking, communications and more.

One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C., to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues and another out of state so they can learn about differences and similarities in agriculture state to state.

“What an amazing impact this program has had in developing leaders over the past 10 years who truly make a difference not only in the ag industry but their local communities,” said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director.

DOUG FRANZ

Submitted

For additional information about AgriPOWER, visit ofb.ag/agripower.

