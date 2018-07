MOUNT GILEAD — The boil advisory has not been lifted. It is in effect for the high-pressure side of the village, Kit St. Clair water tech/operator of record for the village, told The Sentinel via message this morning.

“Results of samples will not be known until this afternoon, Thursday, July 26. Once lab notifies the water treatment of results a communication will then be sent out.”

Please contact the Mount Gilead Water treatment plant for updates at 419-946-1871.