Farm Days salutes ‘backbone of industry’

MOUNT GILEAD — Larry Welch, president of the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association, Inc., invites the public to visit the 29th annual Farm Days Aug. 3-5 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

“We hope you come and experience the backbone industry of the country, farming,” said Welch, explaining the feature tractor this year is the International Harvester/Farmall.

The gates open at noon on Friday; 7 a.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 and children 12 and under are admitted free.

The event kicks off Friday evening with the Morrow County Tractor Pull at 6:30 p.m. at the grandstand and admission is free.

Other grandstand events include antique tractor rodeo, tractor pulls and the antique tractor parade. There will be a variety of entertainment on the small stage. Demonstrations will include threshing.

Children are invited to participate in several contests, pedal pull, free pumpkin-vine railroad train rides and face painting. The Farm Toy Show can be viewed all weekend.

There will be crafts and flea markets and the pie bake off contest and auction Sunday afternoon. Raffled during the drawing on Sunday will be a Farmall H Pedal tractor, first prize and a second prize of $75 and third prize of $50. Winners need not be present.

The annual Consignment sale will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a $3 admission charge. This sale includes antique tractors, machinery and equipment and all farm related products with Peak and Creswell, auctioneers.

Food concessions will be serving throughout the event.

Other officers with the association are Todd Jenkins, vice president; Nissa Jenkins, secretary; Deb Osborne, treasurer and Heidi Scherpelz, reporter. Trustees through 2018 are Jon Axthelm, Nick Gerasimof, Faith Jagger, Mack Shepard, Mike Squibb and Steve Strobel and trustees through 2019 are Jim Carroll, Jerry Jagger, Kevin Kohls, Dick Poland and John Powell.

The association declares the Farmer’s Creed: “I believe a man’s greatest possession is his dignity and no calling bestows this more abundantly than farming. I believe true happiness comes from watching your crops ripen in the field, your children grow tall in the sun….”

Officers with the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association and one of the features, a 1940 Farmall H Pedal tractor. Top row: from left, Jonda Axthelm, Jon Axthelm, Kyle Wert, Nissa Jenkins holding William; Heidi Scherpelz, Larry Welch and Mason Powell. Standing: Mike Squibb, Jerry Jagger, Faith Jagger, Deb Osborne, Mack Shepard, Todd Jenkins, Kevin Kohler,Nick Gerasimof, Johnny Powell, Steve Strobel, Dick Poland and Jim Carroll. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_Farm-Days-group-2018-1.jpg Officers with the Morrow County Antique Tractor and Equipment Association and one of the features, a 1940 Farmall H Pedal tractor. Top row: from left, Jonda Axthelm, Jon Axthelm, Kyle Wert, Nissa Jenkins holding William; Heidi Scherpelz, Larry Welch and Mason Powell. Standing: Mike Squibb, Jerry Jagger, Faith Jagger, Deb Osborne, Mack Shepard, Todd Jenkins, Kevin Kohler,Nick Gerasimof, Johnny Powell, Steve Strobel, Dick Poland and Jim Carroll. Courtesy Photo | Carol Bartlett