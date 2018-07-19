Cardington FFA makes camp memories

If you ask any FFA member who has been to Camp Muskingum where they’ve made the most memories, the answer would be camp.

Cardington FFA members spent July 9-13 at this camp and had an amazing time.

They spent the week listening to motivational speeches on the lake and participating in basketball, softball, corn hole and ping pong tournaments.

The chapter donated $500 to Children’s Hospital during the camp auction.

Not only did the chapter participate in scheduled events, they also created new friendships. The chapter is excited about camp next year.

Cardington FFA members at Camp Muskingum.