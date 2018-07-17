MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

William Morrison and Chin Addis.

Raymond Karchnick and Julie Riffle.

Troy Smiley and Jennifer Record.

Timothy Paterson and Mekennah Gilkerson.

Ty Myers and Jennifer Williams.

Mathew Longsdorf and Kristan Coy.

Steven Rogers and Cari Ann Morris.

Eli Smith and Laura Bluhm.

Dustin Richards and Laura Hawk.

Mark Wiseman and Bethany Diehl.

PROBATE CASES

Through July 3

Entry setting hearing 11 a.m., Aug. 29, north court room, estate of Louis C. Van Gundy.

Entry settling account, pay attorney fees, estate of Carl Taylor Gray.

Entry setting hearing 10 a.m., Aug. 29, north court room, estate of Betty Lou Griffith.

Entry setting hearing 8:30 a.m., Aug. 1, south court room, estate of Joseph S. Gyure.

Entry setting hearing 9 a.m., Aug. 29, north court room, estate of Mary Ruth Van Horn.

Entry approving settlement, estate of Chester Willard Baxter.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicles, estate of Brian Allen Augenstein.

Certificate of title examination, estate of Oscar Preston Owen.

Entry settling account, estate of Donald Ward Bailey.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal, estate of Elsie Venena Wilson.

Judgment entry to pay attorney fees, estate of Donna Marie Hurley.

Entry setting hearing, estate of Ruby Viola Ostrom.

Entry setting hearing 10 am, Aug. 24, south court room, estate of Vera Marie Hinkle.

Entry setting hearing 2 p.m., Aug. 13, north court room, estate of Martin G. Keirns.

Entry setting hearing 8:30 a.m., July 23, south court room, estate of Dolores Nan Dewitt.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed, estate of Jean Jonelle Matthews.

Entry setting hearing 1 p.m., Aug. 29, north court room, estate of Joe Gordon Acker.

Application to relieve estate from administration; admitting will to probate; Entry setting hearing 3 p.m., Aug. 7, north court room, estate of Dallas L. Taylor.

Entry setting hearing 11 a.m., Aug. 13, north court room, estate of Kenneth Lester Deel.

Certificate of death filed; motion to waive bond receipt; fiduciary’s acceptance, estate of Darlean Frances Lewis.

Application to relieve estate from administration; application to probate will; certificate of death filed, dispense with appraisement, estate of Robert T. Quinn.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_gavel.jpg

SOURCE: Morrow County Common Pleas Court, Probate Division.

SOURCE: Morrow County Common Pleas Court, Probate Division.