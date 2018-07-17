North water tower ready to go

MOUNT GILEAD — Work continues to progress on the village’s two water towers.

Village administrator Dan Rogers told council Monday night that the north tower is complete and has been refilled. Bacteria samples will be pulled on Friday and Saturday, with the tank being placed back in service July 23.

The Douglas Street tower has been power tool cleaned and the dry parts of the tank painted. Plans call for it to be drained this week. Once emptied, it will be inspected for damage.

In other matters:

• The local work by ODOT on State Routes 61 and 42 has been completed. Crews still need to finish crosswalks and other minor clean-up in the village, Rogers said.

• The village continues to get complaints about high grass, weeds and in general blight. More letters were sent this week to property owners. Some residents are complying and cleaning up.

• Rogers asked for guidance on two residences in the village raising chickens. No citations have been issued, but letters have been sent to the parties involved.

• Maggie Clark, a village resident, told council she would like to see Church Street preserved in its original condition. “It’s the only brick street left in Mount Gilead,” she s said.

Clark, who resides at 981 E. High St., said a plaque to commemorate the historical street, dating to 1918, would be a nice gesture.

Council will send her idea to the street committee, chaired by Chris Sherbourne. He was absent as he recently welcomed a new addition to his family, a baby girl.

• Council voted to hire a full-time police officer to replace one who had resigned. By a 5-0 vote, council approved the recommendation to hire Chase Beekman.