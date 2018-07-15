Driver goes through barrier on SR 95

The Ohio Department of Transportation has a warning: Don’t be this driver. Construction crews are replacing a bridge on State Route 95 in Morrow County so the road was closed. But last Thursday, a driver went through the barricades and onto the steel rebar of the unfinished bridge. No one was hurt. ODOT shared this via social media.

Courtesy Photo | ODOT