Wayside Garden Club celebrates 60 years

MOUNT GILEAD — Members of Wayside Garden Club welcomed the community on June 23 to a reception for the club’s 60th anniversary.

Guests enjoyed looking through program books and photos from its beginning in 1958 through the present. Special floral arrangements were on display made by members Sandra Lanum and Erica Grooms.

The event was held at Hospice of Morrow County.

Lanum said that the club welcomes anyone who has an interest in growing plants and flowers. They have members who have an interest in house plants and vegetable gardening as well as flowers.

Doris McManis described several of the community beautification projects the club works on. A favorite project is the park area by the fountain on the Mount Gilead Public square. They have planted many perennials, as well as weeding the area every year.

Another club project is maintaining the flower garden in front of Hospice in Mount Gilead. There is also a flower garden at the Morrow County Fairgrounds the club cares for by the octagonal flower building. A fundraiser for the club has been the fall plant and bulb sale.

Guests at the celebration enjoyed refreshments that included a tropical display of fruits and vegetables made by Charlotte Benedict, along with canapes, cookies and croissant sandwiches.

Members talked about the variety of programs over the years that included: edible flowers, essential oils, flower arranging and plants that attract pollinators. They also enjoy guest speakers on many topics. The club has worked with other garden clubs, although Wayside is the last remaining of the five garden clubs in Morrow County.

While many club meetings are held at Hospice of Morrow County in Mount Gilead, some meetings are held at members’ homes. Meetings are the third Thursday of the month.

The July 19 meeting will be at Marcia Lawyers home at 2110 Co. Rd. 26, Marengo at 7 p.m. The topic is “Making beautiful, creative yard art.”

Club president Sue Quigley welcomes anyone with an interest in knowing more about the club or joining the club to call her at 419-864-0209 or Doris McManis at 419-560-3232.

Wayside Club members served a colorful tropical luncheon at their 60th anniversary reception. From left: Doris McManis, Charlotte Benedict, Erica Grooms and Sue Quigley. By Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Charlotte Benedict, at left, talks about the flower arrangements on display at the reception. The Oriental Manner and Hogarth Curve arrangements were by Sandra Lanum at left, and the Transparency Design at right was by Erica Grooms. By Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel