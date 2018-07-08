COMMUNITY CALENDAR

July 13-15

Morrow Little Theatre presents Annie, Mount Gilead High School. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 419-751-2177 for tickets or visit morrowlittletheare.org for information.

July 13

Gospel singing and dinner, Edison Depot American Restaurant, 5-7 p.m., One Voice Trio and Cornerstone Trio. Call 740-427-5382.

July 13-July 14

Johnsville area garage sales starting at 9 a.m. If you are interested in participating, call Mary at 419-362-8128.

July 14

Saturday in the Cardington American Legion Community Park. The movie, “Peter Rabbit,” will be shown at 9:30 p.m. preceded by bingo games played from 7 to 9 p.m.

Third annual Mind, Body & Spirit Expo, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 44 S. Main St.

Gospel singing and potluck, Gospel Corner Bar, 5 p.m., 4891 Marion Mount Gilead Road. The Seekers.

Cardington First United Methodist Church, ice cream social, 5-7 p.m. Freewill donations accepted; sandwiches, salads, desserts. Call 419-864-0015 for information.

Dinner with a Deputy. Join the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department to eat dinner with the deputies, tour the facility and meet the staff of the Sheriff’s Office. Free; 5-7 p.m.

Boundary, Denmark, Edison, and Canaan United Methodist Churches, vacation Bible school. Canaan UMC on the corner of County Road 28 and 59, Edison. The theme is Polar Blast, Where Jesus Love is Cool, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Ages are 3 years old to fifth grade. Call 740-360-1242 to pre-register.

The Clothes Cabin at the Pines is a free clothes closet that is open to anyone, no requirements or restrictions. 9 a.m.- noon; all clothing. Located at the little red cabin behind the Pines Christian Church, 6775 State Route 42, Mount Gilead. Call 419-362-7866.

American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314, Shauck. Hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

July 17-18

WILD Days and WEE Discover at Headwater’s Outdoor Education Center from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Youth ages 3-13 will experience a variety of nature activities led by several different professional educators. This free and fun program is especially recommended for 4-H Cloverbuds. HOEC is on Home Road, north of the Morrow County Jail.

July 20

Annual Ice Cream Supper at Harmony Chapel United Methodist Church. Starts at 5 p.m. with a free will donation; six miles east of Mount Gilead, one mile south of SR 95 on Country Road 20.

July 20-21

Sweet Corn Festival, downtown Mount Gilead. Games, food and music with four bands playing from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. The Jake Binegar Band, 8 p.m., Friday.

July 21

The Morrow County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society, open house at the Cross House, 85 East Marion St, during the Morrow County Sweet Corn Festival. The Cross House will be open to tour and some of the personal belongings of the Rev. Henry Shedd will be on display; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sweet Corn Festival/Pancake Breakfast, 7:30–10:30 a.m., Seniors on Center. Breakfast is a free will donation.

Rick Bending will perform, 6 p.m., Cardington Park. This music will be performed in memory of Larry Warfel.

Rob (Robbie) Thomas Memorial Golf Outing. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pine Lakes Golf Course, across from State Park. Coming together to honor the life and memory of Robbie Thomas. All proceeds to benefit the Thomas children’s education funding. To register to play or to sponsor or donate call 419-946-1836.

Aug. 4

Vacation Bible School. Theme is Polar Blast, Where Jesus’ Love is Cool. Snow cones and stories, crafts, games, and a bouncy house. 9-noon, First Baptist Church, 51 W. High St., Mount Gilead. To sign up contact Amy Decker, 740-815-5952.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

