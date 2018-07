A Key Ministries Singspiration will be held Sunday, July 29, at the Fairview United Methodist Church. The service will begin at 7 p.m.

Host pastor is Victoria Troutman. Janet Ekleberry will lead the singing and Dianne Carwell will serve as pianist. Many favorite “old” hymns will be sung as requested by those attending. Specials are always welcome.

The church is located at 3530 State Route 746, Cardington.