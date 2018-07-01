Mount Gilead Police calls

June 14-20

Driver gets citations

A motorist was arrested at Iberia Street and Park Avenue for operating a vehicle under the influence, no front plate, license plate light and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Man charged

A motorist was stopped at West High and Iberia streets for loud exhaust and was subsequently charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, illegal plates and loud exhaust.

Prowlers reported

Officer investigated possible prowlers on North Main Street. No one was found on the premises.

Man arrested

A motorist was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence on North Main Street.

Self-inflicted injury

Officer assisted EMS with a man who had punched a window out and severely cut his arm. He was taken to the hospital.

Woman charged

A female motorist on East Union and Bank streets was cited for driving under suspension, cracked windshield, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia A man was arrested on an active warrant out of Delaware County.

OVI charge

A female motorist on South Main Street was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and open container violation.

Counterfeit money

A customer attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local fast-food restaurant. When officers arrived she was gone, but Galion Police were contacted and they are familiar with the subject from previous offenses.

Motorcyclist injured

A crash at the C-gate entrance to the fairgrounds resulted in an injury when a motorcycle struck a vehicle, injuring the operator of the motorcycle.

Vehicle stolen

A woman reported allowing a friend to use her vehicle on June 16 and he had yet to return it several days later.

Boy injured

Officer assisted EMS on Marion Road when a juvenile crashed his bicycle attempting to jump over a pile of dirt in a parking lot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Battery taken

Resident of South Rich Street reported a battery stolen from inside his boat while it was parked inside the building.