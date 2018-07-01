Mount Gilead Police calls

June 14-20
Driver gets citations
A motorist was arrested at Iberia Street and Park Avenue for operating a vehicle under the influence, no front plate, license plate light and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man charged
A motorist was stopped at West High and Iberia streets for loud exhaust and was subsequently charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, illegal plates and loud exhaust.
Prowlers reported
Officer investigated possible prowlers on North Main Street. No one was found on the premises.
Man arrested
A motorist was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence on North Main Street.
Self-inflicted injury
Officer assisted EMS with a man who had punched a window out and severely cut his arm. He was taken to the hospital.
Woman charged
A female motorist on East Union and Bank streets was cited for driving under suspension, cracked windshield, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia A man was arrested on an active warrant out of Delaware County.
OVI charge
A female motorist on South Main Street was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and open container violation.
Counterfeit money
A customer attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local fast-food restaurant. When officers arrived she was gone, but Galion Police were contacted and they are familiar with the subject from previous offenses.
Motorcyclist injured
A crash at the C-gate entrance to the fairgrounds resulted in an injury when a motorcycle struck a vehicle, injuring the operator of the motorcycle.
Vehicle stolen
A woman reported allowing a friend to use her vehicle on June 16 and he had yet to return it several days later.
Boy injured
Officer assisted EMS on Marion Road when a juvenile crashed his bicycle attempting to jump over a pile of dirt in a parking lot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Battery taken
Resident of South Rich Street reported a battery stolen from inside his boat while it was parked inside the building.
