COMMUNITY CALENDAR

July 7

​Ice Cream Social. Williamsport United Methodist Church. 6130 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead. Free will donation. 4:30-7 p.m.

Saturday in the Cardington American Legion Community Park, Music by Halfway Home will begin at 6:30 p.m.

July 7-8

Independence Day Weekend Country Breakfast, Mount Gilead State Park. Breakfast fundraiser with proceeds going to the Park. Located at 4119 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. Free will donation. 7:30-10 a.m.

July 9, 16

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education will meet in special sessions, both at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room. These meetings are for the purpose of evaluations.

July 10

The Harmony Township Board of Trustees have moved the regular meeting from July 3 to Tuesday, July 10.

July 11

Salem United Methodist Church will hold its annual ice cream social, 5 to 7 p.m. The traditional homemade chicken and noodles will be served along with a variety of salads, sandwiches, and desserts which includes Riverside ice cream. Carry outs will be available. The church is located at 1640 Salem Road, corner of Salem and Marion Edison roads.

July 13-15

Morrow Little Theatre presents Annie, Mount Gilead High School. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 419-751-2177 for tickets or visit morrowlittletheare.org for information.

July 13

Gospel singing and dinner, Edison Depot American Restaurant, 5-7 p.m., One Voice Trio and Cornerstone Trio. Call 740-427-5382.

July 14

Saturday in the Cardington American Legion Community Park. The movie, “Peter Rabbit,” will be shown at 9:30 p.m. preceded by bingo games played from 7 to 9 p.m.

Gospel singing and potluck, Gospel Corner Bar, 5 p.m., 4891 Marion Mount Gilead Road. The Seekers.

Cardington First United Methodist Church, ice cream social, 5-7 p.m. Freewill donations accepted; sandwiches, salads, desserts. Call 419-864-0015 for information.

Boundary, Denmark, Edison, and Canaan United Methodist Churches, vacation Bible school. Canaan UMC on the corner of County Road 28 and 59, Edison. The theme is Polar Blast, Where Jesus Love is Cool, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Ages are 3 years old to fifth grade. Call 740-360-1242 to pre-register.

The Clothes Cabin at the Pines is a free clothes closet that is open to anyone, no requirements or restrictions. 9 a.m.- noon; all clothing. Located at the little red cabin behind the Pines Christian Church, 6775 State Route 42, Mount Gilead. Call 419-362-7866.

American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314, Shauck. Hours are 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

July 20-21

Sweet Corn Festival, downtown Mount Gilead. Games, food and music with four bands playing from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. The Jake Binegar Band, 8 p.m., Friday.

July 21

The Morrow County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society, open house at the Cross House, 85 East Marion St, during the Morrow County Sweet Corn Festival. The Cross House will be open to tour and some of the personal belongings of the Rev. Henry Shedd will be on display; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rick Bending will perform, 6 p.m., Cardington Park. This music will be performed in memory of Larry Warfel.

Rob (Robbie) Thomas Memorial Golf Outing. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pine Lakes Golf Course, across from State Park. Coming together to honor the life and memory of Robbie Thomas. All proceeds to benefit the Thomas children’s education funding. To register to play or to sponsor or donate call 419-946-1836.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

