School resource officer to begin in C-L

CARDINGTON — The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education approved the agreement with the village in which it will provide a school resource officer who will help with security issues.

Superintendent Brian Petrie said he is impressed with the efforts.

The officer will be on duty at the school nine months but will not cover extracurricular activities. “That will be done by a separate officer.”

He said the officer will begin working in August and a “strong bond will be developed with the police department and the students.”

Board member Chuck Jones thanked Mayor Peyton and the village council for stepping up for the district.

“I read about all the crazy things going on in schools. I can go through so much and tell you of the bad things I see going on in small towns. Our building will be more secure; it’s long overdue and I’m glad we got to this point.”

In other matters:

• Jon Mason, treasurer, said, “We’ve had a decent year.” The board approved a new High Schools at Work Grant Fund in the amount of $1,200 – funding High Schools at Work training.

Also approved was the transfer of $400,000 from the general fund to three separate funds. They approved modifications to FY 18 appropriations; the final FY 18 appropriations and temporary FY 19 appropriations. The latter is being sent to the county auditor, he said.

• Reporting on the summer meals program, Petrie said, “It is going great after making major adjustments since we have become sponsor.”

He also thanked Deb Hart, head cook, “for putting it together.”

Petrie also referred to the meals being served to Mount Gilead youth at the pool site there. From June 4-19 there were 766 meals served in Cardington and 529 served in Mount Gilead, averaging about 70 a day. “The quality of the food is great,” he said.

• The board approved the resignation of Megan Burson, elementary guidance, effective June 30.

Severance pay was approved for Dick Uyak, $17,458.24; Louine Moodispaugh $5,917.54; Lori Vance, $3,676.72 and Pam Frysinger, $23,202.76.

• Petrie said the School Security Locking and Door System “is a comprehensive way to monitor our doors and make the building more safe. Doors left open or inadvertently left unlocked will cause an alarm. We set the timer and if a door is left unlocked the timer will let us know.”

He said keys will no longer be needed, but a card will be distributed to school officials.

• One-year contracts were approved for Jennifer Reed, sixth grade English Language Arts; Katlyn Schafer, Elementary Intervention Specialist; Laura Bluhm, Middle School intervention specialist and Sarah Smith, elementary guidance counselor.

Classified contracts also were approved: Diane Stevens, bus driver; Morgan Newsome, aide; and Ryan Rose, aide, each one year. Nicole Hiett and Jen Estes, aides.

• Supplemental contracts were approved for Tom Hack, athletic director; first semester, 2018 and second semester, 2019; Marty Barnett, assistant athletic director, first semester 2018 and second semester, 2019 and Katie Scott, varsity assistant volleyball, fall, 2018; Kirby Francis, assistant cross country; Tammy Francis, volunteer cross country, both for fall, 2018 and Dale Barnett, volunteer assistant athletic director, 2018-2019 school year.

Substitute employees approved included Darcy Picker, Grant Picker and Mike Robinson, each sub custodial.

•Board member Pat Clark welcomed the new teachers to the school and board member Marilyn Davis commented on the impressive graduation ceremony.

Jones noted the great things going on in the village.“Every time I drive through Cardington I think, man, they are doing so well. Along with the school’s progress, great things are happening.”

Board president Troy Ruehrmund listed the school groups that worked during the Cardington Street Fair.

The board will meet to make evaluations on July 9 and 16 at 6 pm. Its next regular meeting is Aug. 20.