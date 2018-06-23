Posted on by

Dodging rain during Cardington Street Fair

Youngsters attempted a game of bubble soccer as the rains came down Friday night. Under the shelter at American Legion Park, Gail Sheldon and Janice Sherman played bingo. The festival continues Saturday.

