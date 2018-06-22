Rod ’N Tiques Car Club hosts 100

MOUNT GILEAD — Although no prizes were awarded, 100 members of the Rod ‘N Tiques Car Club and many area ‘Tique devotees brought their vehicles to the Morrow County Fairgrounds Sunday, June 17, for five hours of exhibition.

Visitors, admitted free of charge, strolled the grounds, admiring the cars and talking to their owners.

One such car was the 1931 Chevy, “Sweet Pea,” owned by Bud Lemley.

Lemley, who founded the Rod ’N Tiques Car club in 1975, has never missed any of the annual car shows which began in 1977 and attended this year’s event but was unavailable for comment. His wife, Dianna, said he owns several historical cars.

Robert Babbs, club spokesperson, said Rod ’N Tiques is a family-oriented group and their meetings are not limited to the annual car show.

“We meet the first Sunday of the month, have fall cruises, a fall cookout, and a Christmas party. New members are welcome,” he said. He can be reached at 740-262-1789.

Mark Melroy, left, describes his 1924 Model T to a visitor to the 41st Rod ’N Tiques Car show held at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. Melroy, of Caledonia, said he has had the car for five years but it was purchased new and driven for many years by a school teacher. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_1924-Model-T-Ford-at-Rod-27N-Tiques-car-show-2018.jpg Mark Melroy, left, describes his 1924 Model T to a visitor to the 41st Rod ’N Tiques Car show held at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. Melroy, of Caledonia, said he has had the car for five years but it was purchased new and driven for many years by a school teacher. Courtesy Photo | Alan Long This is “Sweet Pea,” the 1931 Chevy owned by Bud Lemley, founder of the Rod ‘N Tiques car show which held its 41st event Sunday. This pea green Chevy is one of several antique cars owned by him. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Sweet-Pea-Bud-Lemley-27s-car.jpg This is “Sweet Pea,” the 1931 Chevy owned by Bud Lemley, founder of the Rod ‘N Tiques car show which held its 41st event Sunday. This pea green Chevy is one of several antique cars owned by him. Courtesy Photo | Cindy Long