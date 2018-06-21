Rumble hired as OSU assistant professor of agricultural communication

WOOSTER — The Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University announced Dr. Joy Rumble has accepted a position with the department as an assistant professor in agricultural communication.

Rumble’s tenure home will be with ACEL on the Columbus campus, but her location of work will be at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Science’s ATI campus in Wooster, Ohio. Rumble, a former Morrow County resident, will begin in her position on Aug. 15.

“We are excited to welcome home Dr. Rumble as part of our agricultural communication faculty,” said Dr. Tracy Kitchel, professor and chair for the Department.

“Dr. Rumble’s configuration is a first for ATI and ACEL. We are excited for how this will bring Columbus and Wooster campuses even closer together. Specifically, ACEL has approximately 50 students who study at ATI prior to transitioning to Columbus campus and Dr. Rumble’s work with those students, as well as our Columbus students, will guarantee our agricultural communication program at both campuses continues to excel.”

In her new role, Rumble’s position will be 60 percent teaching and 40 percent research. She will teach courses for both Columbus and Wooster-based ACEL/ATI undergraduate students and ACEL graduate students, and conduct a line of research around public perceptions of food and agriculture.

“I’m excited to return to Ohio State to help develop successful agricultural communicators both in Wooster and Columbus,” said Rumble. “The agricultural industry needs great communicators to tell the story of agriculture and I believe the students at Ohio State will become leaders in the industry that help to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.”

Rumble is an assistant professor at the University of Florida. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Florida in agricultural communication, an M.S. in agricultural communication from Ohio State, a B.S. in animal sciences from Ohio State, and an A.S. in livestock science specializing in swine science from Ohio State ATI.

ACEL has been cultivating agricultural educators for more than 100 years.

JOY RUMBLE https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_Joy-Rumble.jpg JOY RUMBLE