Ariel-Foundation Park set for July 4 concerts, fireworks display

MOUNT VERNON — Ariel-Foundation Park will host Mount Vernon’s fireworks on Wednesday, July 4. The fireworks, expected to start around 10 p.m.

They will be preceded by concerts, including Central Ohio Brass Band at 4 p.m. and Beginnings, the Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band at 8 p.m.

Volunteers will park attendees upon arrival. A majority of parking will be available at The Lakes, entering from Madison Avenue; The Meadows off of Pittsburgh Avenue; near the Clock House off of Pittsburg Avenue; and in the parking area off of Harcourt Road. Only handicapped parking will be available in front of Schnormeier Event Center.

There is no parking on the grass but in designated areas only. As parking gets filled at the park, roads leading into the park from Columbus Road will be closed. They will still be open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Food service will begin at 3 p.m. and food vendors will be stationed near the restrooms by The Lakes and directly in front of Schnormeier Event Center. Super Q 93.7 FM will be broadcasting live starting at 6 p.m.; Super Q 93.7 FM will simulcast the music to the fireworks display.

No outside coolers or beverages are permitted in the Event Center; alcohol, purchased on site only is allowed in the Event Center. Smoking and pets are also prohibited inside the Event Center.

Those interested in spending the day on the water or watching the fireworks on the lakes are encouraged to bring kayaks and canoes, outfitted with appropriate life jackets. Fishing is also encouraged throughout the day. Swimming is prohibited. The Clock House Museum will be open from 2-8 p.m. and park visitors may climb Rastin Observation Tower until 8 p.m.

In order to secure the area for the fireworks presentation, the road through The Woods will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. The main park road in front of the Event Center will also be closed at 3 p.m. allowing pedestrian traffic only. Pittsburgh Avenue will be closed from the Clock House parking lot to Sixth Avenue starting at 6 p.m.

The fireworks display is made possible by the City of Mount Vernon and Ariel Corporation.

Suggested locations from which to view the fireworks other than the Park include Arch Park, the Harcourt Road parking area for Ariel-Foundation Park, CA&C Depot, or Memorial Park.

For information about July 4 activities, including an activity and parking map, or Ariel-Foundation Park, please visit www.arielfoundationpark.org or follow the park on Facebook.