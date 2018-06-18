COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 22

Seniors on Center, lunch and learn with Danielle Murphy from Consumer Education; 11:30 a.m. for lunch; then learn how identity theft happens and how to keep it from happening to you. Lunch is a $3 suggested donation if you are 60 and over; or $5 for under 60. Call by June 20 to reserve your spot.

June 23

Morrow County Tea Party breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Edison Depot Café. This is a casual gathering for anyone interested in getting to know others in the community and share ideas.

First Presbyterian Church Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast will be served. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be donated to No Limits Outreach.

Wayside Mount Gilead Garden Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary, 1-4 p.m., Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St. The public is welcome.

June 23-24

Morrow County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) will be participating in Field Day at the Headwaters Education Center – 5904 Home Rd, Mt Gilead, OH beginning on Saturday at 10 a.m. -through Sunday at noon. Anyone interested in participating and learning about Amateur (Ham) radio, is welcome.

June 24

Gale Martin, owner of Natives in Harmony, will explain the preservation and propagation of native plants at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, 2 p.m. The program is called Seeds and Soils and is a free event.

June 25

The regular meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education scheduled for June 11, has been moved to Monday, June 25 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room.

Seniors on Center is taking a trip to see the Columbus Clippers for Dime a Dog Night. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Bus will leave Kroger at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are limited so please stop in at 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead, and reserve your spot.

June 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns and toast will be served. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.

June 28

Selover Library Book Club for Adults will be discussing The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman. You can pick up a copy of the book at the circulation desk.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

