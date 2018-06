The family of Evelyn Linder invites you to join us in celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 16, from 1-3 p.m., at the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church, 51 W. High St., Mount Gilead.

Her actual birthday is June 12.

If you are not able to join the celebration, feel free to send her a card c/o Woodside Village Care Center, 841 W. Marion Road, Room 7 North, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.