‘Failure to yield’ causes nearly 1 in 5 crashes

MOUNT GILEAD — Motorists who don’t yield for vehicles with the right-of-way cause far too many crashes each year. Crashes caused by this violation, known as failure to yield, were a primary cause in nearly one in five crashes in Ohio.

In total, 51,976 crashes on Ohio’s roadways occurred when the at-fault driver failed to yield.

These crashes tend to be more severe than other types of crashes. Last year, 207 deaths and 30,443 injuries were the result of failure to yield crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to pay attention to which vehicles have the right-of-way and yield accordingly. Troopers will continue enforcing traffic laws to make Ohio roads safer.

In fact, last year troopers wrote 20,567 citations that included a failure to yield violation.

“We know traffic can be frustrating,” said Lt. G. Grewal, Mount Gilead Post Commander.

“Motorists should remain calm, be aware of your surroundings and yield for vehicles that have the right-of-way.”

To view the entire statistical analysis regarding failure to yield crashes and citations visit http://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/FTY_Bulletin_2018.pdf.

As always, the Patrol asks drivers to call # 677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

