COMMUNITY CALENDAR

June 1-20

Community Food Drive. Boxes for non-perishable food items will be at the Morrow County Hospital (main lobby and cafeteria) and primary care locations. Donations will benefit the Morrow County Food Bank.

June 9

Benefit spaghetti dinner for Brian McFarland, 4-7 p.m., Cramer Community Center, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia. Cost adults $8, children ages 5-12 $5 and under 4 are free. Various raffles. Money will help Brian, a father and grandfather, who was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in April.

June 11, 18, 25

The United Way of Morrow County, women’s self-defense classes; 6- p.m.; Mount Gilead High School back gymnasium. Space is limited; register by May 31, by calling 419 946-2053; or email jodi@unitedwayofmorrowcounty.com. A $10 fee for all 3 class; due the first night of class. Instructed by: Greg Perry.

June 12

The Seniors on Center for Ladies Night, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead, 5-8 p.m. $5 when you reserve your spot. Food, vendors and Entertainment.

June 12-13

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center will host Wild Days activities for kids ages 3-13. This is a free nature exploration program at 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day. HOEC is on Home Road (CR 76).

June 14

The Seniors on Center for Men’s Day, 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $5 to reserve your spot. Morning of corn hole and lunch. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

June 16

The Morrow County Dairy Association is having a Dairy Tour at Spring Valley Farms (The Creswells) from 1-4 p.m. Pre-register at the OSU Extension Office 419-947-1070 or Jagger.6@osu.edu by May 31.

June 17

The Cruze-In Auto Show will be held at the Morrow County Fairgrounds 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no trophies awarded this year. Admission is free to spectators both walking and in cars and there is no charge for showing cars. Sponsor of the show is Rod ‘N Tiques .

June 18

Cardington Village Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.

Morrow County Tea Party meeting, speaker Jeremiah Martin, Executive Director for First Freedom Ohio, a grassroots action partner of Citizens for Community Values, a conservative organization whose mission is to fight for the constitutional freedoms of all Ohioans to live, work, and worship. Cardington Library, 128 E. Main St.; 7 p.m. Parking and entrance in the back.

June 20

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. Morrow County Hospital, noon to 6 p.m. to give blood and participate in the Battle of the Badges. Police officers versus firemen/EMS workers. Choose a side and give blood.

June 22

Seniors on Center, lunch and learn with Danielle Murphy from Consumer Education; 11:30 a.m. for lunch; then learn how identity theft happens and how to keep it from happening to you. Lunch is a $3 suggested donation if you are 60 and over or $5 for under 60. Call by June 20 to reserve your spot.

June 23

Morrow County Tea Party breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Edison Depot Café. This is a casual gathering for anyone interested in getting to know others in the community and share ideas.

Marion Popcorn Festival all-pageant informational meeting, bluefusion Fun Center, 1340 Mount Vernon Avenue, Marion, 2-4 p.m. For details, call Lynn Jamison at 614-205-9349 or lynn.jamison@experis.com.

June 24

Headwater Outdoor Education Center, Home Road, Mount Gilead, Seeds, plants and soil will be topic, 2-4 p.m. Sharing their expertise Gail Martin (owner of Natives In Harmony – Greenhouse) and Matt Stooksbury (MCSWCD) to discuss soil types/quality and possible testing, water retention vs. runoff issues, plants that are native/indigenous to Ohio, and the need to propagate native plants and keep them in harmony with the land, its animals and people.

June 25

The regular meeting of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education scheduled for June 11, has been moved to Monday, June 25 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room.

Seniors on Center is taking a trip to see the Columbus Clippers for Dime a Dog Night. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Bus will leave Kroger at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are limited so please stop in at 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead, and reserve your spot.

June 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns and toast will be served. The cost is $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children. This month’s proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.