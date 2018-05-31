Morrow residents join Area Agency on Aging advisory council

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the 2018 appointed members of the advisory council.

They include Heather Kraft appointed by Morrow County Job & Family Services, Patricia Rinehart appointed by the Morrow County Commissioner’s office and Mayor Mike Porter appointed by the Village of Mount Gilead.

The Advisory Council of the Area Agency on Aging is vital in providing communication from the Area Agency on Aging to the local level about issues impacting older adults.

The Area Agency on Aging in turn looks to the advisory council for guidance and feedback regarding county needs. Communication with elected officials about pending legislation or budget items affecting older adults is an integral part of the agency function.

Staff Report

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at Hawkins Corner in Ontario, serves the North Central Ohio area including Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot counties, providing assistance to aging individuals and disabled individuals. Contact the Area Agency on Aging at 419-524-4144 or 800-560-5799.

