Reflections: A Mother’s Day tribute

She was born 110 years ago and grew up on the farm that was purchased from the U S. government, by her great grandfather in 1853 with the deed signed by President Andrew Jackson.

She endured several serious illnesses in her young life, but always recovered.

As a young girl she worked on the family far and attended a one room school later transferring to the Cardington school. It was during her high school years that her art talent was recognized when she painted a portrait of Christ wearing a crown of thorns.

It was displayed in the Haycook upholstery shop in Cardington and it brought the following comment from Alice Van Sickle, local reporter: “Talent of this kind is born, not acquired. Cardington can be proud of this lady’s recognition as an artist and her subject will bring many critical experts to pass judgment.”

She was later honored by being the one of the winners of the state poster contest held at The Ohio State University. Of the 686 entrants from high school and grade schools in Ohio, hers was the only Morrow County entry to win a prize.

Her love of basketball led her to play the game in high school for four years where she was the team captain in 1929.

She attended a Detroit art school for a short time but marriage came and along with it in time came four daughters. Her artistic work continued as she created hand made Christmas cards every year. She painted portraits, pottery and later school buses.

Moving back to her home farm she then worked alongside her husband in the fields, milking cows and even raising a truck patch of vegetables which she canned during war time for women working in factories. She worked at a local grocery and as a cook at the school. She was active with the PTA painting the scenery for productions.

Although she lost a pair of twins, survived several serious surgeries, tended to the illnesses of her daughters and finally the death of her husband she was always positive and her life reflected her faith. At the age of 46 she entered a successful career as a realtor. She never stopped making those hand painted Christmas cards.

I feel one of her most beautiful and publicized pieces of art was the painting of the manger scene for Emanuel Lutheran Church, Marion, in 1940, reproducing a six-inch picture 23 times. The painting was completed in 23 hours and was set up in the home of her parents in Cardington because their ceiling were high enough to accommodate the painting when was placed behind the altar every Christmas for many years.

This story was published in The Marion Star and the Columbus Citizen.

Yes, this was my mother, Adah Click Fricke, and I cherish all of the memories I have of her and her caring ways especially on Mother’s Day. My loving wishes also go to all mothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers, foster mothers, stepmothers and those who serve in a maternal way.

70 years ago, May, 1949: The ad from Geo Sherman and son Hardware offered suggestions for Mother’s Day- small radio, mix masters, twin tubs and maybe a new saw. Construction began on a 35 x 15 concrete block addition to the Fat Byrd clothing store on West Main Street.

The following members of the Loyal Neighbors Club appeared on radio station WHKC’s Housewive’s IQ program: Mrs. Theron Williamson, Mrs. Charles Robinson, Mrs. John Russett, Ms. Eva Foote, Mrs. Harry Fiant, Mrs. Marion Howard, Mrs. R. E.. Mathias, Mrs. William Goodin, Mrs. Virgil Denton and Mrs. Carl Davis.

60 years ago: May, 1959: Leonard Benson was appointed as the new fire chief in Cardington. He succeeded Ralph Sanderson, who retired after 51 years in the fire service Larry Ault, who played the clarinet and Don Lee, trombone, Cardington FFA members, were chosen to be members of the state FFA Band.

REFLECTIONS

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

