Reflections: Potpourri of Cardington history

I love reading items about Cardington’s people and what they contributed in the past.

For instance, in a story published in the Morrow County Independent in April, 1977, Lloyd Brush of Water Street, was pictured with his Corbin Baby Ace, a single passenger plane which he had built over a period of three years.

An HPM retiree (July, 1973) his flying dated back to 1952. He had had five planes prior to this one and planned to sell the plane after flying it 50 hours.

It was noted he had taken an airplane mechanics course through Ohio State University several years prior.

The estimated cost of his plane was $4,000 for materials, plus 1,000 hours of labor. The plane was to be located at the Morrow County Airport. It was to be FAA flight-approved from there. The plane’s weight was 375 pounds and the speed was from 100 1o 105 miles per hour. He built the plane in his work shop.

Published in the March 28, 1974 edition of the Independent was a photo of Cardington Postmaster Earl Linstedt holding his newly distributed license plates. That year postmasters could get license plates with their post office Zip Codes, but Linstedt’s two plates were different.

One had 43315, the Cardington Zip Code, and the other had 43462, the Zip Code of the Rudolph post office in Wood County.

Reservations of the tags were made through the secretary of the Ohio Postmaters’ Association who said the postmaster at Rudolph did not order tags, so Linstedt could not exchange. Linstedt’s money was refunded and he bought a single tag from the local deputy registrar.

Next week: The history of the old Singer Livery Barn on North Marion Street.

Looking back 80 years: January, 1939: N. M. Maxwell was elected president of the Cardington Board of Education, succeeding Paul Sprang. Clayton Click was elected vice president and Kenneth Heacock, renamed as the clerk.

Isaac W. Rush, 89, the next to last Civil War veteran from Morrow County, died on his farm north of Marengo on Jan.3. Rush was the youngest Ohioan to enlist in the Civil War, being only 14 years old at the time. Seymour Whitney of North Woodbury was the only living veteran.

70 years ago, January, 1949: Mrs. Dorothy Benson was employed as clerk of the Cardington Board of Education, replacing Harold Sherman Kenneth Kaelber, John Dunham and Howard E. Van Houten, all of Cardington, enlisted in the United States Army Air Force.

Officers elected for the newly organized Cardington Teen-Age Club were Carl Barry, president; Henry Newcomer, vice president; Nancy Richey, secretary and JoAnn Westbrook, treasurer.

50 years ago, January, 1969: Omar G. Hart was elected to head the Cardington Village Council. The Cardington Pirates beat Pleasant 66-57 in a varsity basketball game played Jan. 11 at Cardington.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Long-EvelynBW-4.jpg

REFLECTIONS

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.