Reflections: The Mills Poorman connection

Last week I wrote of the dedication of Mills Poorman to his community during his life time, July, 1937 to May, 2018. This week I want to share that Mills was carrying on a family legacy, a legacy which benefited the Cardington community.

Richard and Charlotte Mills, great- great grandparents of Mills, moved from Caledonia to Cardington in 1869 when their infant son, J. Gilbert Mills was one year old. He was born May 4, 1868.

Jesse W. Mills, grandfather to J. G. bought the old Cardington Mill in 1865 and his father, Richard later purchased an interest in Jesse’s mill. J. G. and his brother, Harry, then continued the operation of the water mill until 1905 when they bought the Ohio Roller Mills on West Main Street in Cardington.

Then in 1918 J. S. sold that mill and moved to Utica where he operated another mill until after the war. Later, he made his home in Florida and Columbus, returning to Cardington in 1927. It was then he established Mills Feed and Seed Store on West Main Street, paralleling the railroad tracks.

J. G. also served three terms in the state legislature, from 1934 to 1940 and he was appointed Cardington Postmaster by President Herbert Hoover, serving from 1932-1933. He also served a term as clerk of the Morrow County Board of Elections. At the time of his death he was a member of the Morrow County Board of Health.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, a charter member of the Rotary Club and he was a Mason. He had been in the grain and feed business in Cardington for almost 50 years.

J. G. died March 28, 1942. In April, 1942 it was announced that MiltonPoorman would assume charge of Mills Feed & Seed Store. Milton was a long-term employee but was also his son-in-law married to J. G.’s daughter, Margaret, mother of Mills and his sister, Marcia Standley.

What I wanted to point out is the parallel in J G’s life with that of his great grandson, Mills. Both were active in their community, business church and government.

Both were instrumental in the development and functioning of Cardington. Thank you to that family.

80 years ago: A four-room addition to the Cardington School began this month and was expected to be completed by March 1, 1939.

Claude Curren of South of Cardington, had 100 chickens stolen during the first week of September. Local authorities believed the chicken thieves were selling them outside of the county.

Raymond Brock opened his law office in Cardington.

70 years ago, September 1948: John Wilhelm Hardware, 121 W. Main St., advertised for a salesman to sell Maytag washers and appliances.

Snake Hogan of Cardington, advertised his new Cushman Motor Scooter, loaded with extras, for sale for $300.

60 years ago, September, 1959: David Heacock of State Route 529 east, turned 101 on Sept. 11.

Cardington High School Senior David Davis had the Grand Champion Ewe at the recent Ohio State Fair.

Four Cardington residents, William Casto, Viola Mosher, Betty Henry and Harold Furbay, returned to Malone College in Canton.

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

