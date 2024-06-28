HOJGA tour visits Kenton

Staff Report

On Monday, the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its fourth tournament at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Kenton.

Logan Keller of Galion picked up his fourth win in as many attempts in the 16-18 boys’ class. His score was 72. Pleasant’s Maura Murphy took first in the 13-18 girls’ class with a round of 77, while Jace Haunhorst of Buckeye Valley won the 13-15 age group by shooting 83 and Kolton Crider of Pleasant took the 12-and-under class with 43 shots over nine holes.

16-18 boys

Logan Keller, 72

Henry Terry, 74

Matthew Ralph, 76

Parker Steffanni, 76

Dawson Hall, 78

Weston Prenger, 80

Nathan McMullen, 81

Kaden Ottley, 82

Noah Burke, 83

Dawson Manns, 83

Arden Stansbery, 84

Will Browning, 87

Jack Seckel, 89

Carson Walker, 89

Dillin Smith, 90

Hayden Foltz, 91

Seth Smith, 91

Ethan Monroe, 94

Jett Bowers, 96

Logan Reynolds, 96

Kellen Cadegan, 114

Alex Schultz, 123

13-15 boys

Jace Haunhorst, 83

Bryant Berry, 86

Clay Rogers, 87

Liam Rhea, 88

Owen Prenger, 90

Landon Kane, 94

Jake Kulha, 94

Evan Keller, 96

Casey Rogers, 96

Nolen West, 96

Matt Murphy, 97

Jenson Stover, 100

Austin Root, 105

Alex Jolliff, 107

Gage Thiel, 107

12-and-under

Kolton Crider, 43

Adam Keller, 45

Bryce Bollenbaugh, 52

Miri Taylor, 53

Raylan Carnes, 57

Gracie Curtis, 59

Cohen Sisler, 63

Oliver Wenzel, 63

Nathan Kirkham, 68

Madi Curtis, 76

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 77

Madison Gray, 86

Maddie Murphy, 89

Rayma Smith, 91

Olivia Ross, 92

Madelyn Taylor, 101

Alayna Huff, 109

Norrie Plank, 109

Charlee Brestle, 110

Emery Gorenflo, 110

Addison Niederkohr, 130

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS