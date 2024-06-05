HOJGA summer season begins

The first Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament of the organization’s summer season was hosted by Three Sticks Golf Club on Monday.

Winning the 16-18 age group was Logan Keller of Galion, who shot two-over par 62 on the day. Maura Murphy of Pleasant won the 13-18 girls’ class with a score of 75. In the 13-15 class, Jace Haunhorst of Buckeye Valley and Clay Rogers of Wynford tied for first with rounds of 69, but Haunhorst picked up the win after one playoff hole. Also, the nine-hole 12-and-under class was claimed by Kolton Crider of Pleasant.

Following are the complete results from the tournament.

16-18 boys

Logan Keller, 62

Dawson Hall, 64

Nathan McMullen, 66

Dylan Moore, 67

Matthew Ralph, 68

Jack Seckel, 68

Jaxon Jolliff, 70

Parker Steffanni, 70

Henry Terry, 70

Miles Hall, 35

Dawson Manna, 72

Jett Bowers, 79

Nolan Ludwig, 81

Dillin Smith, 81

Arden Stansbery, 81

Carson Walker, 82

Will Browning, 84

Seth Smith, 86

Kellen Cadegan, 92

13-15 boys

Jace Haunhorst, 69

Clay Rogers, 69

Sam Snyder, 72

Bryant Berry, 75

Liam Rhea, 75

Drew Thomas, 75

Blake Gibson, 76

Jake Kulha, 78

Matt Murphy, 78

Grayson Keller, 79

Jett Boyce, 80

Christian Hart, 80

Cullen Hart, 81

Evan Keller, 82

Nolen West, 84

Jenson Stover, 85

Landon Kane, 86

Alex Jolliff, 87

Thomas Ottery, 87

Casey Rogers, 87

Brody Enders, 92

Tucker Ludwig, 92

Briggs Leffler, 97

Gage Thiel, 101

12-and-under boys

Kolton Crider, 40

Adam Keller, 41

Raylan Carnes, 46

Miri Taylor, 46

Gracie Curtis, 47

Cohen Sisler, 48

Keegan Starkey, 50

Aiden Issler, 51

Oliver Wenzel, 56

Madi Curtis, 59

Nathan Kirkham, 61

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 75

Maddie Murphy, 77

Olivia Ross, 87

Anna Songer, 87

Madelyn Taylor, 90

Emery Gorenflo, 91

Charlee Brestle, 92

Norrie Plank, 110

Addison Niederkohr, 111

Reese Hunt, 119

