Adventure begins at Perry Cook Library

Children paint rocks during last year’s Summer Reading Program at Perry Cook Memorial Library. Courtesy | Perry Cook Memorial Library Lori Fithian will present her “Drummunity” program on June 10 at the Perry Cook Memorial Library in Mount Gilead. Courtesy | Perry Cook Memorial Library

Perry Cook Memorial Library kicks off its summer reading Wednesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. with a drum circle facilitated by Lori Fithian’s “Drummunity” program. The summer reading challenge will run from June 10 to July 20, with programs every Wednesday.

Readers are challenged to read at least one hour each week. Research shows that summer reading helps youth maintain reading skills, builds confidence, improves comprehension and stimulates imagination.

Those who complete their reading goals each week will be entered into a raffle for prize baskets that include vouchers donated by Kings Island, Splatter Park, Renaissance Theater, Snow Trails, mini golf at Der Dutchman in Bellville and Buckeye Imagination Museum. All registrants will get a 10% off coupon for a stay at Ohio State Parks and those who complete all six weeks of the summer reading challenge will receive a ticket for free admission (for ages 5-18) to the Ohio State Fair.

A full schedule is available on the library’s website at https://www.perrycooklibrary.org/ and on the library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/perrycookmemoriallibrary/.

Registration is now open. Stop by to register, pick up your passport envelope, boarding passes, and suitcase for six weeks of adventure!

The summer reading program is funded in large part by a grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

For more information or to register for the summer reading program, call the library at 419-362-7181.

