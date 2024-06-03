Northmor baseball topped by Russia Thursday

Northmor’s Drew Hammond, pictured from earlier in the postseason, recorded two of his team’s three hits in their regional semifinal contest against Russia on Thursday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

The Northmor baseball team saw its season end at the hands of Russia by a 6-2 margin on Thursday in their Division IV regional semifinal contest at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

The Golden Knights, who finish their season with a 23-8 record, were victimized by a fast start from the Raiders, who tallied two runs in the first off starting pitcher Trevor Brubaker.

Northmor would get a run back in the bottom of the first. With one out, Cole Cuffman was hit by a pitch and then advanced to third base on a single by Drew Hammond. Cuffman would then steal home to make it a 2-1 game.

Unfortunately for Northmor, they would not be able to tie the game and their opponents would add three two-out runs in the second inning to open up a commanding 5-1 lead.

The Golden Knights would get baserunners in each of the next four innings, but couldn’t get any runs to narrow the gap. Both Jack Bowdre and Nick Armrose were walked in the second inning, but wound up stranded. Cuffman drew a walk in the third frame, but Northmor came up empty in that inning, as well.

Both Garrett Harvey (walk) and Armrose (hit by pitch) reached base in the fourth frame, but Russia was able to work out of that jam to maintain their advantage. Hammond got his second hit of the game with two outs in the fifth, but the Raiders were able to escape once again.

Russia added a run to their lead in the top of the seventh, putting Northmor in a five-run deficit and down to their final three outs.

Armrose opened the seventh by drawing a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Caiden Martinez. A one-out ground ball by Grant Bentley was misplayed to put runners on first and second and Cuffman was walked to load the bases. With two outs, Billy Bowlin cracked a single to make it 6-2 with the bases still loaded, but Russia was then able to record the third out to end the game and Northmor’s season.

Northmor was held to three hits in the game, with Hammond recording two of them. The team also drew six walks. Brubaker suffered the loss. He and Bentley combined to give up 12 hits and one walk, while striking out six.

