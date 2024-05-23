Northmor’s Miracle off to state meet

Staff Report

Northmor’s Cade Miracle advanced to the Division III state meet during the first day of regional competition at Heath on Wednesday.

Competing in the pole vault, Miracle took fourth place by clearing 12’8”. Also in that event was Levi Hunter. He also cleared 12’8”, but finished fifth.

Both Northmor and Mount Gilead competed in the 3200-meter relay, but missed out on placing in the top four. Northmor’s team of Ryan Lehman, David Blunk, Griffin Healea and Levi Hunter took fifth in 8:12.22 with the team of; while Owen Hershner, Liam Stalnaker, Parker Bartlett and Will Baker placed seventh for MG in 8:16.41.

Northmor also got a fifth-place finish in the long jump, as Cowin Becker took that place with a top effort of 21’6.75”.

A number of athletes also advanced to Friday’s finals. Logan High of Mount Gilead moved on the 100 and 200, as did Wyatt Mowry in the 300 hurdles. Two relays also advanced. The 800-meter team of Jonathan Miller, High, Collin Gabriel and Quade Harris and the 1600-meter quartet of Gabriel, Miller, Harris and Baker both finished in the top eight times for their events.

For the Lady Indians, the 400-meter relay team of Mackenzie Mosher, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte moved on to Friday’s finals.

For Northmor, Becker advanced to the finals in the 400 and Ethan Amens moved on in the 300 hurdles.

Harris competed for the Indians in the 400

Northmor competed in the prelims for a pair of relays, but weren’t in the top eight. Running in the 800-meter relay were Bo Landin, Hunter, Amens and Becker and competing in the 1600-meter event were Becker, Lehman, Landin and Healea.

