The Ohio Department of Transportation has three construction projects in Morrow County this year, starting next month.

ODOT’s District 6 2024 Construction Guide lists the resurfacing of state Route 95 as starting in May. The $1.2 million project would resurface SR 95 within the villages of Mt. Gilead and Edison. There will be “daily lane closures with one lane of two-way traffic maintained using flaggers,” ODOT said. The project is estimated to end in October.

The other two projects will begin in June. Listed first is replacing the box beam bridge on state Route 314 with a box culvert. The $870,000 project will require a 21-day closure of SR 314 with a detour. The project is expected to end in August.

Lastly is the resurfacing of state Route 229 from state Route 61 to the Village of Marengo corporation limit. The $450,000 project includes pavement repairs within the village, necessitating daily lane closures with one lane of two-way traffic maintained using flaggers, the guide said. It is estimated to end in October 2024.

ODOT is responsible for maintaining and construction of interstates, U.S. and state routes outside of municipalities. Federal and state routes inside municipalities marked as a local route are handled by that municipality. County roads are handled by the county, township roads by the respective township.

“Each spring, we shift our priority from snow and ice operations to construction and maintenance investments in our state’s transportation system,” ODOT said. “Our yearly plans are outlined in our district construction programs.”

District 6 of ODOT serves Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway, and Union counties in central Ohio. There are 4,900 lane miles in District 6, as well as 1,557 bridges. ODOT is doing 57 projects in the eight-county District 6.

Jack Marchbanks is ODOT director, and Anthony Turowski is district deputy director. For more information, visit www.ohgo.com or transportion.ohio.gov/projects.

Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.