Bruce Fissell, commander of Morrow County Joint Veterans Council (JVC) and Darci Hendrickson, JVC treasurer, presented a Certificate of Appreciation on March 13 to the owners of Superior Outdoor Management for donating their landscape services at the Veterans Memorial in Mount Gilead.

Superior Outdoor Management owner Matt Harris said, “We donate the work because we appreciate the veterans and their service. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Fissell said the landscaping business has been donating its services for 10 years at the Veterans Memorial by the courthouse on East High Street in Mount Gilead. He said the veterans started to do the work on their own, “but it just didn’t work out.”

The veterans went to Harris and his partner Tommy VanDyke to hire them to do the maintenance. They said, “We will do you one better, we will donate our services.”

Their agreement is for treating the lawn’s green areas with weed and feed, mowing, trimming, edge and blowing, flower beds, shrubs and trees. In addition, they agree to power wash the cement areas and wash the bricks with a water hose.

Superior Outdoor Management provides not only the labor, but also donates the materials and equipment to maintain the Veterans Memorial.

Fissell said he and the veterans have received many compliments from people who attend ceremonies at the memorial.

“Speaking for the veterans, we can’t thank you enough for all you do,” Fissell said to the staff at Superior Outdoor Management.

Hendrickson added, “We really appreciate the work you do. We know you save us lots of money.”

Harris said Superior Outdoor Management, which is located at 4436 U.S. Route 42 in Cardington, started in 2006 and has been at the present location since 2012. For more information, visit www.superioroutdoormanagement.com.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].