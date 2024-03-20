International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomes Jacob Hayes as a new local coordinator.

“I have lived in central Ohio my entire life and especially love the small town I live in. I have been a cross country and track coach for nearly a decade, and during that time, I have gotten to interact with some foreign exchange students who have come through our local school,” Hayes said.

“As a collegiate athlete, I had many international student teammates, some of them still being some of my closest friends! I enjoy coaching, running, traveling, reading, hanging out with my dogs, and spending quality time with my family and friends. I am excited to work with exchange students because of the opportunity to share our American culture with them and the chance to learn about their native countries as well.”

Hayes is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families who host them, and he feels that having exchange students in local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. Hayes will be working with families and schools in Mount Gilead and in the surrounding area.

Hayes is currently looking for families who would like to host for the school year of 2024. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; Host families provide room & board and loving parental guidance to the student.

As the local coordinator, Hayes is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.

For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Hayes at [email protected].

ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.

Submitted by International Cultural Exchange Services.