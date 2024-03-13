Morrow Workforce Alliance is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative aimed at equipping graduating high school seniors with the essential skills for successful careers in manufacturing. Titled emPOWER Morrow (Preparing Our Workforce for Employment Readiness), this four-week course offers a comprehensive training program designed to emPOWER graduating high school seniors with the tools they need to excel in the manufacturing industry.

Why Manufacturing? emPOWER Morrow recognizes the immense potential of manufacturing careers, offering stability, competitive wages, and attractive benefits packages. Participants in the emPOWER Morrow program will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience that is transferable across various industries, opening doors to future career advancements and growth opportunities.

“Morrow County manufacturers are committed to providing a safe worksite and investing in their employees through upskilling opportunities,” states Angela Powell, Morrow County development coordinator and Morrow Workforce Alliance co-chair. “Graduating seniors that secure a job in manufacturing have many opportunities available to them in the future.”

The benefits of the emPOWER Morrow program are manifold:

• Valuable skill development: Participants will acquire in-demand skills that employers seek, enhancing their employability and career prospects.

• Pre-employment preparation: The program prepares students for the job market by providing them with essential workplace knowledge and readiness.

• Guaranteed interviews: Upon successful completion of the course, participants will have the opportunity for guaranteed interviews with leading manufacturing partners.

Morrow Workforce Alliance is proud to collaborate with esteemed manufacturing partners, including Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Adalet, Lubrication Specialties Inc., Lincoln Center Manufacturing, and DarPro Storage Solutions. These industry leaders are committed to providing participants with valuable insights, mentorship, and career opportunities within the manufacturing sector.

The emPOWER Morrow program is supported by the Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership at Columbus State Community College (MEP at CSCC).

“The Ohio MEP program exists to support manufacturers as they grow and face challenges,” said Jeff Spain, director of the MEP at CSCC. “Workforce is a challenge that every manufacturer is facing. The opportunity to support a program like emPOWER Morrow and create a talent pipeline for those manufacturers is exactly the kind of opportunity we were excited to support.”

Graduating high school seniors interested in participating in the emPOWER Morrow program are asked to see their guidance counselor by March 20 to enroll.

For more information about the emPOWER Morrow program, contact Powell at [email protected].

emPOWER Morrow is dedicated to fostering the next generation of manufacturing talent, empowering individuals to thrive in rewarding and fulfilling careers.

The Morrow Workforce Alliance is a team of education, community, and business representatives collaborating to assist job seekers and businesses advance skills and knowledge, build and strengthen our local workforce, and provide resources and support to promote success.

The MEP at Columbus State is a full-service solutions provider for Central Ohio manufacturers. From consulting and product development to education and talent acquisition, the MEP at CSCC partners to grow manufacturing across the region. Funded in part by grants from the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Ohio Department of Development — and with financial support from Columbus State Community College — the MEP at Columbus State is part of a national public-private Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) network. The MEP at Columbus State combines the power of Ohio’s own MEP with workforce integration and consulting expertise from Columbus State.

Submitted by Lorenda Stalnaker.